There are many good people who call themselves Marxists. Most such people, in my experience, do this because they agree with some very good ideas that they believe (wrongly, it turns out) were first expressed and popularized by Karl Marx.

I have written about these great ideas, and showed that they were around long before Karl Marx even lived, in my “Great Ideas That Were Around Long Before Karl Marx.” These great ideas include the following:

The centrality of class conflict From each according to ability, to each according to need The need to abolish buying and selling and the commodification of things The need to abolish wage slavery International working class solidarity The point is not merely to understand the world but to change it A classless society with social wealth held in common

Most people who say, “I am a Marxist,” do so simply because they love these great ideas, have never read them expressed by people who lived before Karl Marx was born, and therefore believe that this means they are a Marxist.

What these self-described “Marxists” typically do not know is that while Karl Marx did agree with these ideas (sort of, but not really, regarding the #2 idea, as I discuss in this footnote) and did express them in his writing, he added a NEW idea to these older ideas, a new idea that nobody earlier had come up with, a new idea that one must also agree with (I don’t) in order actually to be a Marxist.

There are, of course, Marxists who know, fully understand, and agree with Karl Marx’s new idea. These are the Marxists who have studied Marxist writings. The leaders of Marxist political parties are such people. The leaders of the Bolshevik party, for example, were such people; and likewise are the leaders of today’s Communist Party of China.

Egalitarians such as myself are anti-Marxists; we reject Karl Marx’s new idea—the defining idea of Marxism—because it is profoundly anti-democratic, as I discuss next.

What is Karl Marx’s NEW idea?

Marx invented what he viewed as a “science” of social change (which I discuss in detail based on Marx’s own words in the first article listed under Further Reading below). This “science” featured the notion (called “materialism”) that impersonal economic laws related to the nature of economic production caused--independently of the values and ideas of people, which were, he argued, merely an effect of these impersonal laws--changes in society that would lead to a classless society--communism.

This “science” implied that in spite of ordinary working class people having no subjective desire to make a classless society (as Marx wrongly asserted about them), and in spite of working class people being dehumanized by capitalism and thinking only “with their belly,” (as Marx wrongly asserted about them) that society would progress to communism nonetheless.​ The basis in Karl Marx’s own words for what I assert in this paragraph is spelled in in detail in this footnote, which is an extract from the first article in the Further Reading section below. I should point out that Karl Marx’s wrong and negative view of ordinary working class people was the typical view of virtually all intellectuals of his time, and of our own time too.

This “science” gives hope to people who want a classless society but who also have very negative, elitist, and wrong views of ordinary flesh-and-blood working class people (as opposed to “the working class” [a.k.a. “proletariat”] in the abstract, which Marx said was a progressive historical force in spite of its wrong subjective beliefs.)

The Marxist “science” is just flat out wrong. Contrary to Marx, the values of ordinary working class people are the values that, when they shape all of society, will create a classless society. Furthermore, it is only the subjective aims of ordinary working class people that can make society classless; impersonal economic laws will not do it.

The “science” of Marxism led Marx to defend, as “progressive,” the notoriously oppressive British imperialist rule over India. Marx does so in this article by him, in which he concludes with the following:​

“England, it is true, in causing a social revolution in Hindostan, was actuated only by the vilest interests, and was stupid in her manner of enforcing them. But that is not the question. The question is, can mankind fulfil its destiny without a fundamental revolution in the social state of Asia? If not, whatever may have been the crimes of England she was the unconscious tool of history in bringing about that revolution.”

The “science” of Marxism leads to very anti-democratic practice and anti-democratic regimes. This is because Marxists believe that ordinary working class people’s values are an obstacle to making society classless, and hence Communists must not let ordinary working class people have the real say in society, at least not until the Communists have changed people into what Che Guevara called “Socialist Man.”

