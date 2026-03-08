Tom Watson (read about him here in Wikipedia) was a United States leader of the Populist movement (and its Peoples Party) in the last decade of the 19th and first decades of the 20th centuries. Here are two excerpts from this biography of Watson, and after you read them both I think you will wonder how in the world could both of these descriptions of a person be of he same individual. I wondered at this myself, which is why I read the biography to try to find out the answer.

Here is the anti-racism Tom Watson in the 1890s:

As the official leader of the new party in the House, and its only Southern member in Congress, Watson was the logical man to formulate the Populist policy toward the Negro. This he did in a number of speeches and articles. The Populist program called for a united front between Negro and white farmers. Watson framed his appeal this way: Now the People’s Party says to these two men, “You are kept apart that you may be separately fleeced of your earnings. You are made to hate each other because upon that hatred is rested the keystone of the arch of financial despotism which enslaves you both. You are deceived and blinded that you may not see how this race antagonism perpetuates a monetary system which beggars both.”{438} This bold program called for a reversal of deeply rooted racial prejudices and firmly fixed traditions as old as Southern history. In place of race hatred, political proscription, lynch law, and terrorism it was necessary to foster tolerance, friendly co-operation, justice and political rights for the Negro. This was no small task; yet Watson met each issue squarely. It should be the object of the Populist party, he said, to “make lynch law odious to the people.”{439} Georgia at that time led the world in lynchings. Watson nominated a Negro to a place on the state executive committee of his party, “as a man worthy to be on the executive committee of this or any other party.” “Tell me the use of educating these people as citizens if they are never to exercise the rights of citizens.”{440} He spoke repeatedly from the same platform with Negro speakers to mixed audiences of Negro and white farmers. He did not advocate “social equality” and said so emphatically, since that was “a thing each citizen decides for himself.” But he insisted upon “political equality,” holding that “the accident of color can make no difference in the interests of farmers, croppers, and laborers.” In the same spirit of racial tolerance he was continually finding accomplishments of the Negro race at home and abroad to praise in articles and speeches.{441} Tom Watson was perhaps the first native white Southern leader of importance to treat the Negro’s aspirations with the seriousness that human strivings deserve. For the first time in his political history the Negro was regarded neither as the incompetent ward of White Supremacy, nor as the ward of military intervention, but as an integral part of Southern society with a place in its economy. The Negro was in the South to stay, insisted Watson, just as much so as the white man. “Why is not the colored tenant open to the conviction that he is in the same boat as the white tenant; the colored laborer with the white laborer?” he asked.

Read this footnote about Watson’s wonderful anti-racism in practice.

And here is the racist Tom Watson around 1910:

Negroes, he observed, “simply have no comprehension of virtue, honesty, truth, gratitude and principle.” “In the South, we have to lynch him [the Negro] occasionally, and flog him, now and then, to keep him from blaspheming the Almighty, by his conduct, on account of his smell and his color.” He defended lynching both in principle and in specific instances. “This country has nothing to fear from its rural communities,” he wrote. “Lynch law is a good sign: it shows that a sense of justice yet lives among the people.”

What could possibly explain the total transformation from anti- to pro-racism?

Despite this total transformation regarding race, Watson remained his entire life to be what he called a ‘populist.’ I believe there was something fatally flawed about populism from the beginning that explains how its leader could change the way Watson did.

Tom Watson was a nine year old child when the South was defeated in the Civil War. His father owned a small plantation in the state of Georgia with a substantial, if not a very large, number of slaves. His father pretty much lost all his wealth in the years following the Civil War. Watson always identified with the Confederacy and the Lost Cause version of history it promoted. (Read my article here titled, “Most Southern Whites Hated the Confederacy,” to appreciate how a-typical Watson was in this regard compared to most white Southerners.)

In the 1890s Tom Watson launched the Populist movement in Georgia, focused entirely (as I understand from the biography) on winning local and state elections and competing for votes with the dominant Democratic Party. The Populist ideology identified as the oppressed, all “farmers,” meaning all classes of people who derived income from agriculture, be they farm owners or renters of farmland or tenant famers (who had permission to farm land if they gave a percentage of the crop to the owner) or farm wage-workers employed by the farm owner.

The populist ideology identified the oppressor as industrial capitalists and bankers, especially such people based in the North, and especially owners of the railroads that were becoming a greater and greater part of the economy of the South .

Initially, in the 1890s (when black people could vote) it made perfect sense for the Populists to advocate anti-racism. But later on the anti-Populists began taking white votes away from the Populists by making hysterical claims that if the Populists won elections it would mean “Negro supremacy” and all sorts of horrible things would happen to white people when that happened.

Tragically, Tom Watson’s response to this attack on the Populists was to do a 180 and advocate disenfranchisement (banning) of the black vote (by a state constitutional amendment that would make it, in practice, impossible for most blacks to register to vote while at the same time preventing very few whites from doing so.) The idea was for the Populist movement to make itself immune to the charge of leading to “Negro supremacy” by advocating the racist Jim Crow banning of the black vote altogether!

Apparently, when Watson made this switch on race, he adopted the racist viewpoint consistent with it entirely.

The weakness in the Populist movement that made this switch from anti- to pro-racism possible is, in my opinion, the following.

The Populist movement consisted mainly of the wealthier “farmers” who were mostly whites. If the movement had consisted mostly or even just proportionally of everybody who worked in agriculture in some fashion, which included many blacks, then it would never have even considered responding to the “Negro supremacy” propaganda by saying, “Oh well, we can prevent that propaganda from working by advocating the banning of the Negro vote.”

The Populist ideology denied that there was any class contradiction of interests or values between the wealthy “farmers” who owned lots of land versus the poor “farmers” who worked (one way or another) for the wealthy farmers. For this reason the Populist movement, despite Watson’s early anti-racism preaching, adopted, when it proved convenient to do so, the racism that is the very opposite of the working class values held by the poorer farmers. Of note, Tom Watson became, himself, an extremely wealthy (very large landowning) farmer.

I take from this sad history the lesson that any reform movement, no matter how good it seems (see the footnote #1 about how wonderful it once was), is liable to turn into an anti-working-class (via racism or otherwise) movement if it is not solidly based on the working class values (that I call egalitarian values) described here and hence based on people who share those values and not based on people who have opposite values. When something other than having, or not having, these egalitarian values is used to determine friend and foe, such as when the Populists deemed anybody making their living from agriculture as “friend” and anybody sympathetic to the North instead of the South as foe, the result is the likely transformation of a positive movement into a horrible one.

Here are the egalitarian values that our friends have, and that our enemies oppose:

Egalitarianism is the idea that society should be based on the Golden Rule and hence shaped by egalitarian values, which are:

1) Equality in the sense of “no rich and no poor,” not the “equal opportunity” sense that means an equal opportunity to get richer than others; democracy is equality in the political realm; this economic and political equality means abolition of class inequality;

2) Mutual Aid, also known as solidarity, meaning helping each other and not taking advantage of others’ weakness or difficulty for selfish gain;​

3) Fairness as discussed here;​

4) Justice as discussed here;​

5) Freedom as discussed here;​

6) Truth as discussed here.

The horrible story of Tom Watson should be studied and learned from by all of us.