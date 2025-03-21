Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

There is a Substack author named Miri AF who has written a thought-provoking post here recently. I will summarize Miri’s main point for you and use it as a springboard for my main point, which is the vital importance of having and championing egalitarian values and aims.

First of all, Miri is a Brit and so her posts are focused on what’s going on in Great Britain. Secondly, Miri is a wonderfully entertaining writer, but her posts are rather on the long side so I won’t assume you’ll have read the one I linked to above. Thirdly, Miri is what one might call “a conspiracy theorist’s conspiracy theorist” in that she tends to argue (wrongly in my opinion) that if a conspiracy theory explains the facts then the facts constitute persuasive evidence for the conspiracy theory without any need to show that the non-conspiracy-theory explanation fails to explain the facts.

Be all that as it may, here’s what I found interesting in Miri’s recent post. Miri points out that in Great Britain the Labour (Brit spelling) Party prime minister, Keir Starmer, and much of the British establishment are doing the following:

Launching big cuts in the social safety net, thus driving millions of people who are unable to work into desperate, even life-threatening, poverty

Declaring that the cuts are to benefit ‘working people’

Using AI and other means to eliminate a huge number of jobs and thus increase the number of people who can’t work even though they want to do so

Promoting the idea of Universal Basic Income

Promoting new legislation to make it legal and easier and socially acceptable for people to have doctor-assisted suicide

Miri connects the dots this way. Miri argues that the British ruling class aims to stigmatize all people who cannot work and thereby get taxable paychecks—including people who cannot work because they are physically unable—as freeloaders, as undeserving parasites on the ‘working class’ who have no right to live a decent life with the nice things that working people deserve such as the ability to dine in a restaurant once in a while and see a movie now and then and live in a clean home, and so forth.

Miri argues that the ruling class aims to provide such ‘non-workers’ with the bare minimum required to remain alive with Universal Basic Income checks, and thereby make their lives so miserable that they will be more easily persuaded to avail themselves of the “right” to use doctor-assisted suicide thus saving the government a lot of money that would otherwise have to be spent on “useless eaters.”

Miri argues that what’s going on is a kind of genocide. It’s genocide of ‘non-workers.’ The stigmatization of ‘non-workers’ is the first step that any genocide requires: making the rest of the population view the targeted part as less than human and less deserving of life than other people, just as the Nazis famously did regarding Jews and the Israeli ruling class now does regarding Palestinians.

Miri cites anecdotal evidence (that is not terribly persuasive to me) that lots of people in Great Britain already believe that—to use Miri’s example—a woman who cannot work because she is bound to a wheelchair does not deserve to have the same enjoyments in life that a person who can and does work deserves to have.

Very unfortunately Miri fails to respond to this morally wrong nightmare scenario by explicitly championing what is the morally right alternative

Toward the end of Miri’s post where she says what should happen, she proposes things that all seem to miss the point. For example, she says that people need to focus more on the local and their connections with people locally and in their extended families because when one is unemployed the way actually to get a job is by relying on personal contacts and not on public job opening notices. But while this is true and useful for any given unemployed individual, it does nothing to solve the overall problem of unemployment for the poor souls who don’t get the job; it does not increase the total number of jobs, which keeps shrinking no matter how locally focused people are.

What Miri conspicuously fails to do is this. She fails to articulate a vision of how things OUGHT to be, a vision based on a morality that is actually already held by most people. She fails, in other words, to champion the egalitarian principle of “From each according to reasonable ability, to each according to need or reasonable desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need.”

Miri thus does not address the fact that people are RIGHT to despise actual freeloaders (i.e., people who do NOT contribute reasonably according to ability but who nonetheless take from the fruits of the labor of those who do work, be they rich like King Charles or poor like some ‘welfare cheats’) and most people DO despise freeloaders. But when it comes to people whose reasonable ability to work is zero—such as children and people past retirement age and people who physically or mentally cannot work and people who want to work but cannot find employment and people who are students [if one foolishly chooses not to count that as ‘working’] or who are doing child care [if one foolishly chooses not to count that as ‘working’]—most people understand and agree that such people are NOT freeloaders and they deserve to have from the economy what they need or reasonably desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need. This is the egalitarian morality that is widely held and that we must champion.

By not explicitly championing the egalitarian view of freeloading, Miri fails to persuasively (meaning in a way that resonates with the morality that most people already hold) champion the idea that, for example, a woman confined in a wheelchair who cannot work nonetheless deserves to be able to enjoy life a bit, not just barely survive. (Miri seems to think that such a person who is unable to work deserves a good life because even freeloaders deserve it.) If, however, Miri explicitly championed the egalitarian view (that sharply distinguishes between actual freeloaders versus people who can’t work but would if they could) then she would be able to declare that a person who could not work, such as the woman bound to a wheelchair, deserved to receive from the economy according to need or reasonable desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need. If Miri made this egalitarian argument then she would have the support of the vast majority of people. A movement based on this egalitarian principle, and only such a movement, can defeat the ruling class attack on people that is now occurring.

The moral of this story

The moral of this story is that egalitarianism is not simply an idea about a distant future. It is the way to mobilize the vast majority of the have-nots TODAY against the anti-egalitarian haves who are in power.