Cause and Effect:

​Cause: “How the US Created Violent Chaos in Honduras“

By Belén Fernández, 2019 (reporting on the U.S. backed coup in Honduras of 2009)

​Effect: Watch this 14 minute video about why people in Honduras are fleeing to the United States just in order to survive the violence resulting from the U.S. backed ruling elite in Honduras: “Murder and Migration in Honduras: Immigrant America.“

What you see above is a (newly added) sample of what is contained in my post: “Illegal* Immigration to the U.S.: Myth vs. Reality: We need to get the facts straight in order to have a proper debate.” This post is waiting for you to re-stack it and share it with others by sending them its URL or putting the URL in a letter-to-the-editor, etc.

FACT #1

The many Americans who presently support the cruel ICE deportations do so on the mistaken belief that the illegal immigrants are essentially freeloaders who think it’s fine to break our laws (like jerks who “cut in line”) to enter the United States to enjoy the higher standard of living we Americans have worked to create, instead of doing the work required to make their own nations have a high standard of living. These pro-ICE Americans know the deportations are sometimes cruel but they think, “The deportations are nonetheless necessary to prevent the cruelty to Americans that is caused by the millions of freeloaders (illegal immigrants) diverting our tax money from things that Americans need and want to things required to take care of the illegal immigrants, not to mention that these freeloaders drive down the wages of Americans forced to compete against their cheap labor.”

FACT #2

90% of the Americans who presently support ICE do not know the TRUTH about WHY there are so many illegal immigrants, the truth about how

FACT #3

If the Americans who presently support ICE knew the TRUTH about why the illegal immigrants entered the United States (if they even just read and watched the “Cause and Effect” article and video above), then these pro-ICE Americans would do a 180 and switch to feeling sympathy for the illegal immigrants and feeling angry at the U.S. billionaires who have been forcing them to enter the United States.

FACT #4

Nobody with a substantial platform tells Americans the TRUTH about WHY there are so many illegal immigrants. In particular none of the liberal (supposedly anti-ICE) politicians (such as Illinois Governor Pritzker and California Governor Newsom) tell Americans this truth. Ditto the Catholic Church. Ditto liberals like Jimmy Kimmel.

FACT #5

The reason nobody with a substantial platform tells Americans the TRUTH about why there are so many illegal immigrants is because in order to HAVE a substantial platform one must have the approval of the ruling billionaire class, and the ruling billionaire class does not WANT Americans to know the truth because if they did know it then the rulers’ divide-and-rule strategy of pitting Americans against each other (support for ICE detentions versus opposition to ICE detentions) would collapse.

FACT #6

YOU, however, CAN tell Americans the TRUTH. Do it! Share my article widely.